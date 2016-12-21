Lake jail inmate in apparent suicide ID'd as Orlando man, deputies say
An inmate from Orlando who had been in the Lake County Jail for more than two months was pronounced dead on New Year's Day after hanging himself with a bed sheet, deputies said. The inmate, identified Tuesday as Darrick Denard Harris, 39, had spent 71 days in the jail after being arrested in October.
