Kim Davis's Lawyer Makes Bizarre Clai...

Kim Davis's Lawyer Makes Bizarre Claim About Orlando Victims And AIDS

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Switched

"It really was a terrorism issue," Liberty Counsel's Mat Staver said of the June 2016 shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. In a new interview, the lawyer and chairman of the Liberty Counsel made outrageous claims about the June 12, 2016 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr OzRitz 1,483,973
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 5 hr Princess Hey 13,188
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,986
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) 8 hr JBROWN 82
Pa and NJ adoptees and birth parents......... r... 15 hr joanNYadoptees 2
Princess Hey 16 hr Tn Guy 1
subs weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly Sun sisi 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,150 • Total comments across all topics: 278,198,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC