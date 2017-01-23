ISNS students embrace learning in a world of virtual reality

To give students the skills needed to thrive in an ever more tech-centred world, the International School of Nanshan Shenzhen is one of the world's first educational facilities now making instruction in virtual reality and related tools a key part of the curriculum. Building on a successful pilot programme last summer in Virtual Reality, 3D art and animation, the intention is to let students in various age groups experiment with the latest emerging technologies, while at the same time unleashing their creativity, curiosity and passion for learning.

