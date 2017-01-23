ISNS students embrace learning in a w...

ISNS students embrace learning in a world of virtual reality

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

To give students the skills needed to thrive in an ever more tech-centred world, the International School of Nanshan Shenzhen is one of the world's first educational facilities now making instruction in virtual reality and related tools a key part of the curriculum. Building on a successful pilot programme last summer in Virtual Reality, 3D art and animation, the intention is to let students in various age groups experiment with the latest emerging technologies, while at the same time unleashing their creativity, curiosity and passion for learning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 3 min Princess Hey 13,184
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Guest 1,483,801
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Climate Master 62,985
Pa and NJ adoptees and birth parents......... r... 6 hr joanNYadoptees 2
Princess Hey 7 hr Tn Guy 1
subs weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly 22 hr sisi 1
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 23 hr Princess Hey 19,333
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,185,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC