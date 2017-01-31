Immigration order makes U.S. less saf...

Immigration order makes U.S. less safe: Where We Stand

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The Support Central Florida Muslim group organized a rally at Orlando International Airport in support of refugees and immigrants. With apologies to the NFL, the most remarkable crowd to gather Sunday in Orlando wasn't the sellout at Camping World Stadium for the Pro Bowl .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Guest 1,487,676
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,043
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 18 hr zazz 98,321
Princess Hey Sun Princess Hey 46
News Whatever happened to ... Alana Shor (Apr '08) Sun Richard Klender 20
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) Sun Murphey_Law 512,867
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) Sun Princess Hey 19,355
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,694 • Total comments across all topics: 278,425,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC