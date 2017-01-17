Health Care Group News: OCR Releases New Clarifying Guidance In...

In an emergency, when there is a flurry of activity in a hospital, covered entities often struggle with who they are permitted to release patient information to under HIPAA. On January 11, 2017, the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights released new guidance in the form of a frequently asked question to address that issue in light of the attack at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

