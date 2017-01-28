Harry Potter fans raise their wands outside Ollivander's shop in tribute to John Hurt
The sad news of John Hurt's death aged 77 has been felt by admirers of the legendary British actor around the world, and that includes in Orlando, Florida, where Harry Potter fans are taking part in the annual two-day celebration of JK Rowling's wizarding world at the Universal Studios theme park. Hurt is fondly remembered by Potter fans for his pitch perfect performance as Garrick Ollivander, the expert wand maker who helped Harry Potter find his first wand and told him " The wand chooses the wizard, Mr Potter.
