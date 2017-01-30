GuideWell Emergency Doctors opens new...

GuideWell Emergency Doctors opens new facility

GuideWell Emergency Doctors has opened its third facility in Central Florida, across from West Oaks Mall on Colonial Drive in Ocoee. GuideWell Emergency Doctors was formed in 2014 by GuideWell, Florida Blue's parent company.

