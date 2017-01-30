GuideWell Emergency Doctors opens new facility
GuideWell Emergency Doctors has opened its third facility in Central Florida, across from West Oaks Mall on Colonial Drive in Ocoee. GuideWell Emergency Doctors was formed in 2014 by GuideWell, Florida Blue's parent company.
