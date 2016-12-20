Groveland's mayoral mess was predictable

1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

This week's "Hottest Mess" award goes to the city of Groveland, where a judge stripped Mayor George Rosario of his powers after the city learned he's a twice-convicted cocaine dealer. During the campaign, the Sentinel revealed lots of problems with Rosario's record - including lies about receiving two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart.

