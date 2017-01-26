Google Doodle: aviatrix Bessie Coleman soared in Orlando

Trailblazing aviatrix Bessie Coleman, who lived in Orlando in the 1920's and thrilled crowds with daredevil aerobatics, was honored today as the Google Doodle of the day. Determined to live her dream despite the obstacles of prejudice, she saved money and traveled to Paris to learn to fly because U.S. flight schools would accept neither blacks nor women.

