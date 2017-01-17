Georgia fugitive accused of killing wife found dead in Vietnam Nearly ...
Nearly two months after he allegedly killed his estranged wife, a DeKalb County, Georgia man was found dead in Vietnam, police said Thursday. Orlando Raymond Price was found dead in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Jan. 11, according to Major S.R. Fore with DeKalb police.
