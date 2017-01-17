Fugitive Wanted In Orlando Officer's Fatal Shooting Captured
A suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer was captured Tuesday after a weeklong manhunt, authorities said. Markeith Loyd, a suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer The Orlando Police Department tweeted Tuesday night that 41-year-old Markeith Loyd was in custody, ending a manhunt that began with the Jan. 9 fatal shooting of Lt.
