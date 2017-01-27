Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Rescheduled at Dr. Phillips Center
Three previously scheduled Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concerts scheduled in Florida for next week, including the Orlando engagement on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, are rescheduled. Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will now play Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, May 21, 2017.
