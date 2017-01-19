FPL pipeline, solar push mark new year
The election of President Donald Trump , casting doubt on the steps by Barack Obama to fight climate change, including a proposal to reduce emissions from electric plants such as those owned by the city of Orlando that burn coal. The completion of a pipeline by Florida Power & Light Co.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 min
|Lovey794
|62,964
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,482,141
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|7 min
|Princess Hey
|19,321
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|Tn Guy
|13,134
|In car accident ...left disabled
|11 hr
|The Truth
|4
|loan shark (Dec '11)
|Thu
|Loan Offer
|38
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC