FP&L seeks nearly $320 million for hurricane costs
Florida Power & Light is seeking approval to collect $318.5 million from customers to recoup costs from Hurricane Matthew and to replenish a storm reserve, according to documents filed at the state Public Service Commission. The request, if approved by regulators, would start hitting FPL customers in March and continue for a year.
Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
