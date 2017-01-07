Flyers navigate security, delays at N...

Flyers navigate security, delays at Newark Liberty

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NorthJersey.com

Port Authority Police are stepping up patrols and deployment of officers with heavy tactical weapons at agency airports, including John F. Flyers navigate security, delays at Newark Liberty Port Authority Police are stepping up patrols and deployment of officers with heavy tactical weapons at agency airports, including John F. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jfQhnk Retired police trooper Steve and his wife Beverly Hoptay, who just arrived in Newark from Miami, were originally scheduled to depart from Fort Lauderdale, but were delayed for 24 hours on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2016. Sheldon Savitz, left, and his partner Stephen Simon, were originally scheduled to depart from Fort Lauderdale yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Cheech the Conser... 1,473,885
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,755
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 4 hr Princess Hey 19,266
Word Association 2 (Jul '10) 5 hr Princess Hey 23,026
two words (Jul '10) 6 hr Princess Hey 27,930
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 6 hr Princess Hey 13,121
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... 15 hr Harvey 4
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,844 • Total comments across all topics: 277,733,720

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC