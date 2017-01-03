Florida Supreme Court: Death penalty ...

Florida Supreme Court: Death penalty murder trials must stop for now

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a one-paragraph order, telling Florida prosecutors and judges for the second time in three months that the state's death penalty statute is unconstitutional and "cannot be applied to pending prosecutions."

