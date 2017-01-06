Fire rescue: Juvenile shot near Texas, Holden avenues
An 18-year was shot near South Texas Avenue and Holden Avenue on Friday afternoon, and later died according to Orange County Fire Rescue. "It's constant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Henry
|1,472,998
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,723
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,255
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|10 hr
|Effyew
|98,306
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|13 hr
|Murphey_Law
|512,861
|two words (Jul '10)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|27,928
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|13,119
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC