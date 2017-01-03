Female corrections officer arrested after authorities say she had sex with inmate
A Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested Tuesday after an investigation revealed she had sex with an inmate and gave him money and cellphones, an arrest report states. Erika Koger, 33, who worked at the Central Florida Reception Center East Unit in Orange County , was charged with official misconduct, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and perjury, according to the Department of Corrections.
