FBI arrests wife of killer in Orlando mass shooting
The wife of the man who carried out a deadly terrorist attack in Orlando, Florida, has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting, a law enforcement official said Monday. Noor Salman was taken into custody by FBI agents at her home outside of San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Sicklecell Supporter
|1,478,895
|Curse of the OJ lawyers (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Purple
|12
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,874
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|Joy
|98,315
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|20 hr
|lisa
|25,580
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|19,292
|In car accident ...left disabled
|Sun
|Joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC