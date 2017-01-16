FBI arrests wife of killer in Orlando...

FBI arrests wife of killer in Orlando mass shooting

10 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The wife of the man who carried out a deadly terrorist attack in Orlando, Florida, has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting, a law enforcement official said Monday. Noor Salman was taken into custody by FBI agents at her home outside of San Francisco.

