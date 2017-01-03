Families of Americans killed by ISIS are suing Twitter for allegedly providing 'tremendous utility and value' to the terrorist organization Family members of three Americans killed by ISIS attacks in Belgium and France have sued Twitter for allegedly failing to keep members of the terrorist organization off its platform. The lawsuit, which was filed in the southern district of New York on January 8, alleges that Twitter has played "a uniquely essential role in the development of ISIS's image, its success in recruiting members from around the world, and its ability to carry out attacks and intimidate its enemies."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.