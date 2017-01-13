Dreamers: Repeal of immigration order would be 'life-changing'
Ahtziry Barrera, 18, is a first-year Rollins College student who has benefited from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows undocumented young people to work, study and live in the United States without fear of deportation. Ahtziry Barrera, 18, is a first-year Rollins College student who has benefited from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows undocumented young people to work, study and live in the United States without fear of deportation.
Since: Aug 11
10,905
Location hidden
#1 Friday
illegals have changed the lives of many citizens in a bad way,there is not one good thing rewarding illegal aliens does to better the country or benefit citizens.
illegals are to be deported as the law says and their sorry excuses or sob stories have anything to do with law.
time to stop listening to their excuses and only enforce the law.
#2 Friday
Who cares get out
#3 Friday
I care deeply because and I 'm repeating., that these undocumented citizens across the country have become great contributors to our country. Of all the undocumented citizens in the country special consideration must be given to children to remain. They only know our country and love it. Why punish them? They have done nothing wrong. Are there some things that needs some tweaking? yes. I am tired of people who need to focus on other threats than.non threats.
Since: Apr 10
10,089
#4 Yesterday
Illegal aliens: Repeal of immigration order would be 'life-changing'. DACA was never legal, never a law passed by congress.
You can only repeal a law or congressional act. DACA is neither.
Illegal aliens lives changed when when you and your parents crossed a international border illegally. You had a chance to change it and go home before the age of 18 and a half and apply for a visa to come to the US legally. You rolled the dice and didn't do anything. Now you want the US to give you something like we owe you.
Try contacting Obama in 8 days, he leaves no forwarding address and he has a wall around his home.
Since: Apr 10
10,089
#5 Yesterday
"They only know our country and love it." How's that my problem? I bet they speak Spanish, they should be ahead of most of the people in their country.
Since: Apr 10
10,089
#6 Yesterday
Atziry Barrera should do real good back in Mexico. Help to pull Mexico out of their cesspool.
#7 Yesterday
Being the victim of identity theft is life changing as well.........
Since: Aug 11
10,905
Location hidden
#8 Yesterday
yep you get shafted and still have to pay for everything that the fraud did.
do your taxes then get a letter from the irs about income from other jobs you did not work on or report.
#9 Yesterday
that's what's good about odumbos overuse of executive orders to sidestep congress like his dreamers. All it takes is President Trumps pen, a 2 second signature and it's like obammer never happened.
#11 Yesterday
I have a compassionate plan for the so-called Dreamers. Bring your wet back parasite parents into the closest ICE office for deportation. Once it is confirmed that the wet back parents are back in the shithole they crawled out of, you get to stay, but not ever granted citizenship. Any wet back bastards you have, even with a US citizen, will never be citizens either. If you are found guilty of a felony, you are immediately deported. If your wet back parents return for any reason, you serve 10 years in a federal prison. You must pay 10% of any income, after taxes, to the federal government each year. If you miss a single payment, you are deported. Your driver's license and any government ID must be stamped with the words WET BACK or similar. A yellow star on your clothing is a bit much, but should be considered.
#12 Yesterday
Mean-spiritedness has become the hallmark of the Republican brand. It has become trendy for them to scare the bejesus out of everyone by threatening to pull the rug out from under everyone in one way or another, from reversing President Obama's executive order protecting students from being deported to repealing healthcare benefits for Americans they deem unworthy, and from recognizing equality of rights guaranteed by the constitution to their homophobic obsession with citizens' sexuality.
#13 21 hrs ago
Mean spirited or wanting to live in a fair and law enforcing society?
#14 20 hrs ago
Mean spirited by any measure. There's absolutely nothing fair about political fervor to chop down society's safety nets -- and to deny the rights guaranteed all Americans by the constitution demonstrates determination not to enforce it, our most basic set of rules. The only way to be fair is to show compassion and to enforce laws equally for all Americans.
Since: Apr 10
10,089
#15 15 hrs ago
Executive orders for illegal aliens are not law, in fact there are already laws in this area. Federal law says illegal aliens can not be in country and they can not work in country.
Healthcare, Obama was for single payer health care until he became President, then he got weak and bowed down to big healthcare. I would like to see Medicare open to all US citizens and raise the payroll tax $5.00.
#16 3 hrs ago
#17 3 hrs ago
Very true, then we are back to 2007 when the Republicans drove our economy into the ground and created the worst recession since the depression. This time, it will be twice as bad..just wait and see. I feel sorry for people who think Trump and the Republican party give a damn about middle America. They know how to sell the the hate garbage, but as far as plans to make America great again, let's just wait and see. They have done nothing yet except try to pass rules that would cut Medicare, Medicaid and social security. Repealing obamacare means nothing !!
What they do next is the conversation ...let's see how much they care about middle America.
#18 2 hrs ago
Please review my post to note that I was referring to the constitution as "the law," and certainly not executive orders, which in turn are not illegal as President Obama's opponent claim them to be. But then, they also claim that anything he does as president is illegal because they insist he's not an American by birth - something about their insistence that he's African instead.
President Obama did the best he could to make healthcare available to all Americans. While a single payer universal healthcare program is the only way to improve the ACA, he had to negotiate by making some concessions to congress "friended" so generously by powerful private sector lobbies. Like you, I too would like to see Medicare open to all US citizens and raise tax if necessary. In fact, I advocate combining all U.S. healthcare programs to create a comprehensive system for all citizens.
#19 2 hrs ago
The REPUBLICANS drove the economy into the ground?! You have earned the coveted Holla Isabella GFY Award for blind ignorance, deceit and wet back loving--true Democrat values. The banks, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Nationwide and others, who gave mortgages to wet back pieces of shit who they knew could not and would not make mortgage payments and the insistence of Barney Frank, the Honorable Representative from the great state of Gloryhole. Everyone knew it would crash the housing narket, but the Democrats didn't care because they wanted the Hispicnic vote. You need to learn some history, keep your wet back ass kissing mouth shut and claim your GFY award.
#20 48 min ago
Exactly
