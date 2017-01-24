Disbarred lawyer to plead guilty today in $2.7 million fraud
Disbarred attorney Julie Kronhaus after her arrest Sept. 6 for failing to provide financial information, despite a court order, in a lawsuit she's battling there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|OzRitz
|1,484,305
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|Tn Guy
|13,199
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Into The Night
|62,985
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|21 hr
|COL Jeremy US NAVY
|84
|Pa and NJ adoptees and birth parents......... r...
|Mon
|joanNYadoptees
|2
|Princess Hey
|Mon
|Tn Guy
|1
|subs weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly
|Sun
|sisi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC