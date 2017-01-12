Crime 15 mins ago 11:53 p.m.Castor recalls Morris manhunt in aftermath of Orlando shooting
Former Tampa police chief Jane Castor is offering support to members of Central Florida's law enforcement working around the clock to locate and capture the man responsible for killing an Orlando officer. An Orange County sheriff's deputy was also killed when his motorcycle crashed while responding immediately after the shooting.
