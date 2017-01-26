City of Orlando Passes New Drone Ordinace Effective Immediately
This week, the City of Orlando announced the passage of its new Drone Ordinance- the amended Section 43.02 of the Code of the City of Orlando . The ordinance goes into effect immediately.
