City of Orlando Passes New Drone Ordi...

City of Orlando Passes New Drone Ordinace Effective Immediately

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: JD Supra

This week, the City of Orlando announced the passage of its new Drone Ordinance- the amended Section 43.02 of the Code of the City of Orlando . The ordinance goes into effect immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 59 min Susanm 1,486,686
Princess Hey 5 hr Princess Hey 28
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,022
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 13 hr zazz 98,318
Tindell 23 hr Faith 1
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) Fri Princess Hey 12,759
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) Fri Princess Hey 19,353
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,667 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC