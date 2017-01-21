Central Floridians join Women's March...

Central Floridians join Women's March on Washington

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

About 40 women and three men from the Orlando area boarded a bus Friday night for a three-day trip to Washington, D.C. for the Women's March on Washington Jan. 21, 2017. The bus left Orlando from a parking lot near Florida Hospital about 5:30 p.m. Friday night headed for the Women's March on Washington.

