Central Floridians join Women's March on Washington
About 40 women and three men from the Orlando area boarded a bus Friday night for a three-day trip to Washington, D.C. for the Women's March on Washington Jan. 21, 2017. The bus left Orlando from a parking lot near Florida Hospital about 5:30 p.m. Friday night headed for the Women's March on Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|Grey Ghost
|1,482,302
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|Tn Guy
|13,138
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|4 hr
|Tn Guy
|19,324
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Lovey794
|62,964
|In car accident ...left disabled
|17 hr
|The Truth
|4
|loan shark (Dec '11)
|Thu
|Loan Offer
|38
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC