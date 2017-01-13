Central Floridians join Women's March, in D.C., Orlando
Florida Women's Rally organizers Gricel Fernandez and Autumn Garick speak with rallygoer and former Orange County Mayor Linda Chapin Florida Women's Rally organizers Gricel Fernandez and Autumn Garick speak with rallygoer and former Orange County Mayor Linda Chapin Everywhere she looked, retired Orange County comptroller Martha Haynie found more people from Central Florida - and across the nation - planning to go to the Women's March in Washington. Jean Siegfried, former president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, is going.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
