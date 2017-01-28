Central Florida's Vietnamese celebrate Tet, the promise of America

On April 30, 1975, Saigon, the capital of the U.S.-backed Republic of South Vietnam, fell to the communist North, thus sparking a mass exodus of hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese refugees, fleeing to escape persecution and oppression. Many drowned at sea or were captured by pirates, while the fortunate ones ended up in countries like Australia, France, and the United States.

