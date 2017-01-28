Central Florida's Vietnamese celebrate Tet, the promise of America
On April 30, 1975, Saigon, the capital of the U.S.-backed Republic of South Vietnam, fell to the communist North, thus sparking a mass exodus of hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese refugees, fleeing to escape persecution and oppression. Many drowned at sea or were captured by pirates, while the fortunate ones ended up in countries like Australia, France, and the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,486,289
|Tindell
|2 hr
|Faith
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Brian_G
|63,017
|Princess Hey
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|12
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,759
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,353
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|13,236
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC