Boys & Girls Club, driver sued in dea...

Boys & Girls Club, driver sued in death of 9-year-old girl

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A 9-year-old girl was critically injured while crossing Pine Hills Road Thursday night. The girl, who was with another child, was trying to cross the street near Hernandes Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 28 min mdbuilder 1,476,024
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Jemz5248 62,830
Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09) 6 hr Milee 73,757
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 9 hr Murphey_Law 512,863
News Wild idea? Massage therapist says predators can... (Apr '14) 11 hr yidfellas v USA 23
News Martin County grad is Playboy's Miss October (Sep '08) 13 hr Mmm 216
Help capture Markeith loyd Tue Orlando citizen 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC