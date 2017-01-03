'Blind people changing what it means to be blind'
He was blinded at birth when he was diagnosed with retinopathy of premature, a disease that occurs in premature babies. It causes abnormal blood vessels to grow in the retina, the layer of nerve tissue in the eye that enables people to see.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,473,555
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Plums6325
|62,737
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|5 hr
|Negligent Cops
|3
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|6 hr
|-Prince-
|23,023
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|-Prince-
|19,259
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,745
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Fri
|Effyew
|98,306
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC