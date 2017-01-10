Best photos

JANUARY 22: Martin Hall speaks during the Teaching & Coaching Summit presented by Omega held at Orange County Convention Center on January 22, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 22: PGA of America Vice President, Suzy Whaley speaks during the Teaching & Coaching Summit presented by Omega held at Orange County Convention Center on January 22, 2017 in Orlando, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PGA.com.