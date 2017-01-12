Artegon Orlando hosts meeting to prep for closing
A huge International Drive shopping center - one that's been on the market since September - may be getting closer to a huge sale for redevelopment Twitter and news reports said the owners of Artegon Marketplace reportedly hosted a meeting with tenants on Jan. 12 to share plans to close the 452,192-square-foot mall near the Orlando ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Panks
|1,476,747
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|6 hr
|lisa
|25,578
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,842
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|10 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,274
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|17 hr
|Murphey_Law
|512,864
|Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09)
|Wed
|Milee
|73,757
|Wild idea? Massage therapist says predators can... (Apr '14)
|Wed
|yidfellas v USA
|23
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC