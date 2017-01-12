Artegon Orlando hosts meeting to prep...

Artegon Orlando hosts meeting to prep for closing

A huge International Drive shopping center - one that's been on the market since September - may be getting closer to a huge sale for redevelopment Twitter and news reports said the owners of Artegon Marketplace reportedly hosted a meeting with tenants on Jan. 12 to share plans to close the 452,192-square-foot mall near the Orlando ... (more)

