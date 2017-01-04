After Pulse Shooting, Fla. Gov. Wants $6M For Counterterrorism Agents
Following the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, 49 crosses honoring the victims were moved to the Orange County Regional History Center. Sparked by the shooting, Florida Gov. Rick Scott will request almost $6 million for more counterterrorism agents in the state.
