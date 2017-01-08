After a jet lands, a turnaround sprint
American Airlines Flight 998 from Orlando, Fla., landed at Los Angeles International Airport at 8:19 a.m. on a cloudy Tuesday morning, carrying 181 passengers. The minute the A321 jet reached the gate, teams of workers swarmed the plane with the precision of a marching band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,473,903
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|The Peoples Media
|100
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,755
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,266
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|23,026
|two words (Jul '10)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|27,930
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|13,121
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC