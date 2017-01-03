7 American Airlines crew members hospitalized following flight to Orlando
Orlando International Airport officials said that seven American Airlines crew members became sick around 1:30 a.m. after claiming that they were exposed to toxic fumes on a flight from Charlotte. A spokesperson for American Airlines said they did not find any source of the fumes, but those crew members did go to the hospital after complaining about headaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
