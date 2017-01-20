2015 Orlando police 'Officer of the Year' arrested for DUI8 MinsThe...
The 2015 Orlando police Officer of the Year was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Gauntlett has been relieved of his duties pending an internal investigation, according to Orlando police.
