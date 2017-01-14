14-year-old pleads no contest to robb...

14-year-old pleads no contest to robbing, shooting friend

A 14-year-old boy this afternoon pleaded no contest to shooting his friend during an armed robbery at a Sanford apartment complex in March. Today prosecutors agreed to drop the attempted murder charge in a plea deal that will send the defendant to adult prison for five years.

