14-year-old pleads no contest to robbing, shooting friend
A 14-year-old boy this afternoon pleaded no contest to shooting his friend during an armed robbery at a Sanford apartment complex in March. Today prosecutors agreed to drop the attempted murder charge in a plea deal that will send the defendant to adult prison for five years.
