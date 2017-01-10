10 Things to Know for Today

Grace Nathan, whose mother Anne Daisy was on board the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370, shows a photograph of her searching for debris in Madagascar last year during an interview at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Some relatives of Flight 370's passengers expressed anger, disappointment and a resolve to press authorities to resume their efforts and find out exactly what happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.