Yes, they really said that. From 'lov...

Yes, they really said that. From 'love is love is love' to 'deplorables,' notable quotes from 2016

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Donald Trump wasn't the only one to make quotable quotes this year. Even so, we couldn't resist reprising remarks from the president-elect as we look back on what was said in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Susanm 1,468,958
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) 7 hr Shiela 93
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,618
___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10) Thu lisa 25,573
News Should men wear pantyhose for warmth? It's not ... (Jan '09) Thu Spiderman 240
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) Thu Princess Hey 12,744
Word Association 2 (Jul '10) Thu Princess Hey 23,019
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,162 • Total comments across all topics: 277,477,802

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC