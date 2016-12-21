Wall St. rally loses steam on losses ...

Wall St. rally loses steam on losses across sectors

10 hrs ago

Wall Street slipped for the first time in three days on Wednesday due to losses across sectors, hindering the Dow's march toward 20,000, a level it has never breached. A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 27, 2016.

