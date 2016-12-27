Viral video appears to show BASE jump...

Viral video appears to show BASE jump from Orlando skyscraper

34 min ago Read more: UPI

A video going viral on social media appears to show a man BASE jumping from the 22nd floor of a skyscraper in Orlando, Fla. A video posted to Twitter Thursday by user @ModernLifeDater appears to show a man jumping from a balcony on the 32-story 55 West apartment building in downtown Orlando and safely landing after his parachute opens halfway through the fall.

