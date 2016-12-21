Trump's trade proposals are dimming s...

Trump's trade proposals are dimming spirits in a Mexican town where it's Christmas year-round

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Sweat runs down Adan Marin's wrinkled face as he blows into a blob of molten glass, creating a perfect, delicate sphere within the blue and orange flames of his torch. Marin is one of the godfathers of the glassblowing trade in the Mexican village of Tlalpujahua, which makes tens of millions of ornaments each year to decorate Christmas trees in American and Canadian homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min Orange God 1,466,121
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Sunrise Boaners 62,604
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) 17 hr blink 14
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 18 hr zazz 98,296
Did Obama Help or Hurt You 20 hr Nope Not Me 1
Military Commissary in Orlando (Sep '08) Dec 22 childer70 30
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,757

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC