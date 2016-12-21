Top Crime News of 2016
On June 12, Omar Mateen entered Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and started shooting. In one of the worst massacres on U.S. soil, he killed 49 people and wounded 53 in this terrorist-inspired hate crime.
