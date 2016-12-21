The Executioners Begins Shooting in Orlando
Four girls on vacation suddenly find themselves subjected to unimaginable terrors in the new movie The Executioners, which has just geared up shooting in Orlando. From the Press Release: Smokehammer Media joins BIC productions to begin filming the psychological thriller The Executioners in Orlando, Florida.
