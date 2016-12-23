Sub shop takes bite out of Orlando market, seeks 10 locations
Lennys Grill & Subs has a growing appetite for the Orlando market. The Memphis, Tenn.-based sub shop wants to bring its notorious Philly cheesesteaks to a total of 10 Orlando locations in the next three to five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|Orange God
|1,466,121
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|17 hr
|blink
|14
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|zazz
|98,296
|Did Obama Help or Hurt You
|20 hr
|Nope Not Me
|1
|Military Commissary in Orlando (Sep '08)
|Dec 22
|childer70
|30
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC