Star Wars Bits: Oscar Isaac's Carrie Fisher Tribute, New Easter...

The first thing you'll notice in Oscar Isaac's Facebook tribute to the late, great Carrie Fisher is that reading the brief message is enough to shoot a little dust into your eyes. The second thing you'll notice is that this picture comes from the set of Star Wars: Episode 8 and both Mark Hamill and Fisher are wearing their new costumes from the film, which haven't been officially revealed elsewhere.
