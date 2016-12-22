Specialty license plate madness must ...

Specialty license plate madness must stop

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

For further evidence that 2016 has been an off-the-charts strange year, here's one more stat: the imperiled sea turtle is now apparently more popular than the Florida State Seminoles. It's all right there in the latest report on Florida's specialty license plates as the Sun-Sentinel's Dan Sweeney reported Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Henry 1,466,074
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,598
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) 2 hr blink 14
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 3 hr zazz 98,296
Did Obama Help or Hurt You 5 hr Nope Not Me 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,977
Military Commissary in Orlando (Sep '08) Dec 22 childer70 30
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,949

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC