South Florida firm acquires 46-acre office park near Fashion Square
An affiliate of South Florida developer and property manager Grover Corlew announced that it acquired the Orlando Central Office Park, which includes 21 buildings near Fashion Square Mall. Sources said the price was $50.35 million.
