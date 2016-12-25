Sofia Carson Wows With Performance Of 'Silent Night' At Disney Christmas Parade
Work it, Sofia Carson! The songstress dazzled during her highly anticipated performance of 'Silent Night' at the 'The Disney Parks' Magical Christmas Celebration' on Dec. 25, showing off her vocal prowess like never before! Read ahead for details! Sofia Carson , 24, looked straight out of a storybook while taking the stage at Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida, wearing an off-the-shoulder red dress that was fit for a princess. ABC aired the special The Disney Parks' Magical Christmas Celebration on Dec. 25, and the songstress absolutely slayed her heartfelt performance of "Silent Night."
