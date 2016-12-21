Roland XS-82H Multi-Format AV Matrix Switcher For Fresh Air Flicks

Roland's powerful XS-82H 8-in x 2-out Multi-Format AV Matrix Switcher lets Fresh Air Flicks offer and manage two separate video and audio feeds for the company's truck-mounted LED screens from a single unit, vastly increasing the company's flexibility and productivity as it travels between gigs in New York City and Orlando Los Angeles, CA - Fresh Air Flicks founder/owner Glen Sanders spotted the trend of outdoor cinema early on as it gained traction in Brooklyn and other hip communities. Starting out in 2004, Sanders and Fresh Air Flicks were providing giant inflatable screens for events like "Movies with a View" that would bring as many as 8,000 people out for an evening to watch films in the park beneath the Brooklyn Bridge.

