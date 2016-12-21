Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's...

Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story of 2016

There are 2 comments on the NBC2 News story from 19 hrs ago, titled Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story of 2016. In it, NBC2 News reports that:

There was a collective gasp among the elected officials, first responders and reporters gathered around Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer when he announced that 49 patrons and a gunman were dead from an assault at an Orlando gay nightclub on "Latin Night" in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The massacre at Pulse nightclub in June was voted Florida's biggest story of 2016 in an Associated Press poll of the state's newspaper editors.

Christian Taliban

Philadelphia, PA

#1 18 hrs ago
That was another sequence of events that made less sense the more closely you looked, although as in all such cases the more closely you look the more elusive you find the information to be.
Donaldson

Tempe, AZ

#2 1 hr ago
The police were responsible for killing 34 people at the Pulse massacre , ballistics proved it.
Orlando, FL

